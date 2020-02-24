Anti-Slip Coatings Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025

The Anti-Slip Coatings Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Top Key Players:

3M

Amsteps Products

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

Hempel A/S

Paramelt

PPG Industries, Inc

Randolph Products Co.

RPM International Inc.

Skidding Products Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Anti-slip coatings are made up of different types of resins like the epoxy resin, polyurethane resin that is responsible for providing grip to the floor that it is coated on. Generally, a bumpy surface is achieved by the coating that makes it quite nonslippery. The bumps form a fine texture that is sandy, rubbery, or is very rough and rigid depending on the type of anti-slip coating. Apart from this, the coasting must also be easy to clean and give a glossy texture for better appearance. However, the implementations of the safety regulations to avoid accidents particularly due to slipping ought to contribute to the rise and expansion of the anti-slip coatings market all over the globe.

The anti-slip coatings market is assumed to grow in the forecast owing to the new safety regulations implemented to avoid accidents that are caused due to slipping. The expansion of industrialization has boosted the growth of the anti-slip coatings market. However, the availability of easy to install anti-slipping substitutes might restrict the growth of the anti-slip coatings market.

