Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Packaging Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2026

Top Companies in the Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Packaging Market:

BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., SABIC, INEOS, Chi Mei Corporation, Styron LLC, Total Petrochemicals, Nova Chemicals Corporation, Synthos, Kaneka Corporation, Alpek, SIBUR, ACH Foam Technologies, Hendren Plastics Inc, etc…

The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Packaging market size was estimated at USD 9.33 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to register a revenue-based CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Rapid rise of the packaging industry in emerging markets including Brazil, China, and India, as a result of increasing manufacturing output on a domestic level is expected to drive the growth. Expanded polystyrene (EPS) is a low-density polymer arranged in individual cells, capable of providing excellent moisture resistance, good chemical barrier protection along with light weight characteristics. The addition of graphite results in improving the insulating properties of finished products imparting paving the way for use in construction industry

Rising importance of insulation property in the building sector of developed economies including China and India is expected to promote the usage of high-quality polymers. Furthermore, increasing spending toward enhancing the durability of commercial complexes and residential buildings during extreme external environmental factors is expected to over the next eight years.

This report segments the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Packaging Market on the basis of Types are:

Flame Retardant Type

General Type

On The basis Of Application, the Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Packaging Market is

Building & Construction

Packaging

Others

Regions Are covered By Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Packaging Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

