Sedan & Hatchback Wheel Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2026

Top Companies in the Global Sedan & Hatchback Wheel Market:

CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Ronal Wheels, Superior Industries, Enkei Wheels, Lizhong Group, Alcoa, Wanfeng Auto, Iochpe-Maxion, Uniwheel Group, Zhejiang Jinfei, Topy Group, YHI, Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels, Accuride…

The global Sedan & Hatchback Wheel market was valued at $30,011.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $47,355.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2026

Wheel is an essential part of a motor vehicle, whose demand is directly connected to the automotive industry. Wheels should be strong enough to bear the weight of a vehicle and withstand forces caused by operation. The automotive wheel is a component that rotates and transmits the drive from the axle to the road. It also provides a means to affix the tires. The automotive wheel comprises a rim, spoke, and hub.

Alloy wheels are becoming popular due to their aesthetic appeal. They are light weight and dissipate heat from tires and brakes more effectively as compared to steel wheels. Moreover, increase in capital investment and R&D spending by OEMs, particularly on passenger cars boosts the market growth. The automotive wheel market is powered by shifting trend toward light weighted aesthetically appealing cars and has witnessed considerable growth in the developed as well as developing regions. Automotive giants are increasingly focusing on manufacturing light weight vehicles in response to growth in concern for environmental pollution.

This report segments the global Sedan & Hatchback Wheel Market on the basis of Types are:

Casting

Forging

Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Sedan & Hatchback Wheel Market is

Sedan

Hatchback

Regions Are covered By Sedan & Hatchback Wheel Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

