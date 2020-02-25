Indonesia Telecom Tower Market Estimated to Flourish by 2025

“The Indonesia telecom tower market accounted to US$ 557.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025, to account to US$ 3,695.5 Mn by 2025.” The increasing demand of high capacity network solutions by various network operators is the major factor that is expected to drive the growth of Indonesia telecom tower market. The increasing demand for high speed connectivity is the major factor that is creating increasing demand for fiber optic infrastructure and creating opportunities for the companies operating in the Indonesia telecom tower market to cater to a broader customer base and generate more revenues.

Increasing demand for high speed data network and supporting

As soon as 5G was announced and its potential benefits were showcased at Indonesia level, numerous countries have put their hand forward in ensuring a healthy evolution of this technology. A large number of Indonesia players have also ventured into developing, research and innovations for the Telecom Tower technology Indonesia.

Some of the leading vendors, carriers and stakeholders in the Telecom Tower technology market include who have formed partnerships with various stakeholders across the globe in funding for research & development of the Telecom Tower technology. Telecom Tower is proven to be a technological evolution that will have the potential to bridge consumers physical, virtual and social worlds. The associated transformation into the digital world will bring in business opportunities to a plethora of industry verticals in true sense. Also, at the same time it represents a change in the business models and environments.

The deployment of more number of telecom towers address few key challenges of network operators while offering mobile broadband. They are cost-effective in order to manage the ever-growing traffic on the network, help to meet expectations of speed and quality over the network, and also monetize customer value in the competitive market landscape. Mobile data consumption has witnessed exponential growths in the last few years.

In Indonesia, the data traffic rate has grown at an annual rate of more than 45% over the last five years. Also, between 2018 and 2023, the data traffic is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of close to 40 percent. This exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is out rightly attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices that can be connected over the internet with the advent of IoT. This factor would drive deployment demands in the Indonesia telecom tower market.

