Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market 2020 Precise Outlook – C&S Wholesale Grocers, Cardinal Health Inc, Heineken Asia Pacific, Performance Food Group Company, Walgreens Boots Alliance

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market, accounting for 41% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market.

Regional Outlook of Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America and ROW

Companies Covered (Sales, Price, Revenue, Volume, Gross Margin and Market Share)-

C&S Wholesale Grocers, Cardinal Health Inc, Heineken Asia Pacific, Performance Food Group Company, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Other.

The use of analytics in the wholesale trade market enhances efficiency by anticipating future demand of the customer. Predictive analytics uses the past data to predict the future events. Some of the applications where wholesale trade companies use predictive analytics are to project customer profitability, model business scenarios and improve marketing campaigns. For instance, HD Smith, a pharmaceutical wholesale distributor, implemented analytics to streamline their operations, manage their inventory and perform profitability analysis

The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market consists of sales of nondurable goods by non-durable goods merchant wholesalers. These entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) wholesale products such as paper and paper products, chemicals and chemical products, drugs, textiles and textile products, apparel, footwear, groceries, farm products, petroleum and petroleum products, alcoholic beverages, books, magazines, newspapers, flowers and nursery stock, and tobacco products. Nondurable goods are items generally with a normal life expectancy of less than three years.

