[PDF] Data Integration Market Analysis | Top players Attunity Ltd., HVR Software, Actian Corporation, Pitney Bowes, SAP SE, SAS Institute

Global Data Integration Market is expected to grow from $7.45 billion in 2017 to reach $24.95 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 14.3%. Factors such as rising use of computers and smartphones and increasing usage of cloud computing which creates a demand for effective data integration tools are propelling the market growth. However, lack of proficiency and disharmony between modern data integration requirements and legacy systems are hindering the market.

Top key players profiled in the Data Integration Market include are Cisco System Inc., IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, Attunity Ltd., HVR Software, Actian Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., Syncsort, Denodo Technologies, Talend and Informatica.

Data integration involves combining data from numerous disparate sources, which are stored using various technologies and offer a combined view of the data. Data integration becomes progressively more significant in cases of merging systems of two companies or consolidating applications within one company to give a unified view of the company’s data assets.

The Human resource department in an organization deals with different types of data, such as compensation data, social data of job candidates, talent acquisition data, workforce planning data, data from company’s career & recruitment portals and presentation data of the portals. With emergence of new HR analytics use cases, such as talent analytics and workforce capital analytics, data integration tools will be crucial for effective data analysis.

North America region is expected to generate largest market share during the forecast period due to unprecedented growth of data in the region owing to increasing usage of mobile and IoT technologies and the direct presence of major data integration vendors.

Organization Sizes Covered:

– Small and Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

Deployment Models Covered:

– On-Demand

– On-Premises

Components Covered:

– Services

– Tools

Business Applications Covered:

– Human Resources

– Marketing

– Finance

– Sales

– Operations

