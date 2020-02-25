[PDF] Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions Market Analysis | Top players HCL Technologies, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, SAP, Schneider Electric

BusinessGeneral NewsIndustryInternationalSci-Tech

Avatar Sameer Joshi February 25, 2020

New York, feb, 2020 – Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions-Global Market Outlook 2017-2026. Global Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Factors attributing the market growth are emergence of big data analytics, pipelines for long distance oil and gas transport and increasing demand for natural gas. However, reduced demand for new pipeline setups pose a threat for the market.

Top key players profiled in the Enterprise Pipeline Management Solutions Market include are Cisco System Inc., IBM, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Information Builders, Microsoft Corporation, Attunity Ltd., HVR Software, Actian Corporation, Pitney Bowes Inc., Syncsort, Denodo Technologies, Talend and Informatica.

Based on Application, Gas Hydrocarbon pipeline transportation operations pipelines strive to operate with the highest level of safety and reliability. Control and monitoring system applications designed to manage day-to-day activities of gas ensuring safe and efficient operations. The EPMS supplements a core SCADA platform with specific gas and liquid applications that enable a pipeline operator to manage delivery contracts and associated logistics in a safe, cost effective, and efficient manner. Energy is a big contributor to the operational cost for transportation of gas and liquid products.

North America is witness to be the highest revenue generator due to expanding oil and gas industries. Latin America will grow significantly due to the discovery of new oil and gas fields.

Products Covered:
– Non-Metallic
– Metallic
– Other Pipes

Applications Covered:
– Oil pipeline
– Gas pipeline

End Users Covered:
– Large Enterprises
– Small and Medium Enterprises

Key Points from TOC

9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling
10.1 Cisco
10.2 Emerson
10.3 GE
10.4 HCL Technologies
10.5 Honeywell
10.6 Rockwell Automation
10.7 SAP
10.8 Schneider Electric
10.9 Wipro
10.10 Yokogawa

Continue…

