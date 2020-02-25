LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market 2019 Technology Advancement and Future Scope – Casetext Inc., Catalyst Repository Systems, eBREVIA

The report titled “LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The LegalTech Artificial Intelligence market was valued at 22500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 40700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Legal technology, also known as Legal Tech, refers to the use of technology and software to provide legal services. Legal Tech companies are generally startups founded with the purpose of disrupting the traditionally conservative legal market. LegalTech Artificial Intelligence is the application of AI in Legal Tech area.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market: Blue J Legal, Casetext Inc., Catalyst Repository Systems, eBREVIA, Everlaw, FiscalNote, Judicata, Justia, Knomos Knowledge Management Inc., Lawgeex, Legal Robot Inc., LEVERTON, LexMachina, Loom Analytics, Luminance Technologies Ltd., Ravel Law and others.

Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market on the basis of Types are:

Lawyers

Clients

On the basis of Application , the Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented into:

Document Management System

Practice and Case Management

Contract Management

IP-Management

Legal Research

Legal Analytics

Cyber Security

Predictive Technology

Compliance

Regional Analysis For LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

