Acne Medicine Market Demands And Growth Prediction Survey 2019 To 2025 | Allergan, Nestle (Galderma), Johnson & Johnson, Mayne Pharma

The Global Acne Medication Market was valued at $9 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $11 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6% from 2018 to 2025

Companies Covered (Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)-

Allergan, Nestle (Galderma), Johnson & Johnson, Mayne Pharma, Mylan, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Sun Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Others…..

Summary

Acne is a long-term skin disease that appears because of clogged hair follicles, dead skin cells, and oil excreted from skin. It is characterized by presence of considerable number of pimples, whiteheads, blackheads, oily skin, and probable scarring. It generally affects skin with comparatively high number of sweat glands at upper part of chest, back, and face.

Acne medications are drugs that are indicated for the treatment of acne. These include several prescription and over-the-counter medicines such as retinoids, isotretinoin, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, oral contraceptives and many more.

The Acne Medicine Market is segmented by the types such as,

Prescription Medicine

Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicine

Also, figures covering the end user applications are provided according to the classification such as,

Inflammatory Acne

Non-inflammatory Acne

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

