Varicella Vaccine Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

The global Varicella Vaccine market is valued at 3050 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 5550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.

Merck, GSK, Shanghai Institute, BCHT, Changsheng, Keygen, Green Cross, Biken.

Varicella vaccine, also known as chickenpox vaccine, is a vaccine that protects against chickenpox. One dose of vaccine prevents 95% of moderate disease and 100% of severe disease. Two doses of vaccine is more effective than one. If given to those who are not immune within five days of exposure to chickenpox it prevents most cases of disease. Vaccinating a large portion of the population also protects those who are not vaccinated. It is given by injection just under the skin

As for the global varicella vaccine industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The 72.50% of market share in production is grasped by the top 5 manufacturers. The top three manufacturers are Merck, GSK and Shanghai Institute, which are close to 52 percent totally. The United States giant Merck, which has 30.40% market share in 2015, is the leader in the varicella vaccine industry. The manufacturers following Merck are GSK and Shanghai Institute, which respectively has 10.04% and 11.60% market share globally. The Shanghai Institute is the leader of China varicella vaccine industry.

The downstream industries of varicella vaccine products are kids and adults. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the rising health concern, the consumption increase of varicella vaccine will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the varicella vaccine products will show an optimistic upward trend.

The Varicella Vaccine market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Varicella Vaccine Market on the basis of Types are

Injection

Freeze-dried powder

On The basis Of Application, the Global Varicella Vaccine Market is Segmented into

Kids Injection

Adults Injection

Regions Are covered By Varicella Vaccine Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

