Digital Pathology Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

Danaher, Hamamatsu Photonics, Roche, Philips, Olympus, PerkinElmer, Sectra, Nikon, Definiens, 3DHISTECH, Visiopharm, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, Glencoe Software, Indica Labs, OptraSCAN, Objective Pathology, Digipath, Pathcore.

In 2018, the global Digital Pathology market size was 502.7 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1192.9 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.1% during 2019-2025.

Digital Pathology, which also refers as virtual microscopy, incorporates capturing, sharing, managing, interpreting and analysing the digital information from a glass slide. Pathology is a study of disease whether caused by pathogens or non- infectious, physical disorder; it refers to the scientific study of disease processes; it occupies a vital role in all type of drug discoveries. Digital pathology technology is widely used in the scanners, software, communication systems and storage systems and helps in the improvement of operational efficiency, enhancing productivity, developments in treatment decisions and patient care. In the year 1990s principle of virtual microscopy is used in the life science areas, and in the year 2000 scientific community agreed the term digital pathology denote digitisation efforts in pathology and later digital pathology technology is used in the various kind of applications.

Digital Pathology is an image-based information environment which is enabled by computer technology that allows for the management of information generated from a digital slide. Digital pathology is enabled in part by virtual microscopy, which is the practice of converting glass slides into digital slides that can be viewed, managed, and analyzed on a computer monitor. In digital pathology the microscope is replaced by a slide scanner linked to a reading station where the image data are assessed. Thus the pathologist no longer “reads” the physical slide under a microscope but the digital images on a monitor. There is no doubt that over the next few years digital pathology will move from niche to mainstream – too convincing are its benefits. Nevertheless, its drawbacks need to be addressed.

North America, Europe and APAC are the largest market of Digital Pathology. In 2018, the revenue market share of Digital Pathology was about 44% in North America, while the market share in Europe was about 27%.

Whole Slide Imaging

Image Analysis-Informatics

Information Management System Storage & Communication

Digital IVD Devices

Others

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Hospital & Diagnostic Centers

Educational Institutes

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

