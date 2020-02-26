Vinyl Flooring Market Global Insights, Trends and Huge Business Opportunities 2020

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Vinyl Flooring Market. It provides the Vinyl Flooring industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Vinyl Flooring study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Global Vinyl Flooring Market was valued at USD 20.5 Billion in the year 2018 with a consumption of x Million sq. Meter. Key factors driving high demand of Vinyl floorings includes product performance, water resistance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Additionally, growth in per capita income and development in re-modelling activities and new construction of residential buildings boost the demand of Vinyl floorings. These markets are influenced by many factors including changing consumer preferences, consumer confidence, spending for durable goods, interest rates, inflation and availability of credit, turnover in housing and the overall strength of the economy.

Prominent Players in the global Vinyl Flooring market are –

Interface, Mohawk Industries, Tarkett, Balta Group, Forbo, Armstrong Flooring, Shaw Industries, Mannington, Milliken & Company, Beaulieu International Group.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Vinyl Flooring Market by volume (Million Square Meter) and By Value (USD Million). The report has analysed the Vinyl Flooring Market by Product type (Luxury Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile), By End User Sector Type (Offices, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Residential, Others) and by Sales channel (Distributor, Home Centres, Direct Sales/Contractors). The Global Vinyl Flooring Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe & CIS, Asia Pacific, LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, China, Japan, Australia, India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Scope of the Report

-Vinyl Flooring Market Size, Share & Forecast

-Segmental Analysis Standalone and Chained

– Chained/Organized Vinyl Flooring Sizing, Growth, Forecast

-Market Entry Strategies for Domestic/Foreign Players

-Policy & Regulatory Landscape

-Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

-Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Vinyl Flooring Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

