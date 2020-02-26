Car Rental Market Latest Trends and Growing Business Opportunities 2020 to 2024

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Car Rental Market. It provides the Car Rental industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Car Rental study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Global car rental market valued at USD 79.5 billion in 2018 has emerged as one of the most prominent services in the urban transport sector and has shown considerable growth over the years. And as more and more people seek alternative solutions to car ownership, e.g. car and/ or ride sharing, rentals are becoming increasingly popular. With the growth in tourism sector and business activities all around the globe, car rental industry has taken a big leap, imparting best services to the common people & executives.

Prominent Players in the global Car Rental market are –

Hertz Global Holdings, Enterprise Holdings, Avis Budget Group, Europcar, Sixt A.G., China Auto Rental Inc., eHi Car Services, Uber Technologies Inc.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Car Rental Market. The report provides an analysis of the Car Rental Market by By Customer (Business and Leisure) By Application (Airport and Off-Airport) and By Type (Economy, Executive, Luxury, MUV and SUV). The Global Car Rental Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and UAE) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Mobility is an existing megatrend and emerging car rental companies are key providers of flexible transport solutions. New segments and applicants have driven recent modification in the market place, creating challenges as well as new growth opportunities for existing operators. Mobility is primarily escalated by changing consumer attitudes, urbanization and other societal changes, e.g. an increased focus on the sharing economy. In the past few years, mobility has emerged as a new platform and it has been steering the car rental industry towards a much more rewarding future.

Further, car rental companies are gradually expanding their business near the airport locations. Since the high cost of airport services was the major drawback for the industry, new strategies by the market leaders has been creating more car rental opportunities for both the service providers and users. Alliances of car rental companies with airlines is the new approach to commercialize these facilities in the market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

