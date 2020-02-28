Digital Twin Technology Market Is Thriving Worldwide | General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systemes, IBM Corporation

In 2018, the global Digital Twin Technology market size was 1880 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 32.4% during 2019-2025. This Global Digital Twin Technology Market study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Digital Twin Technology market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Digital Twin Technology market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights. The study also includes incisive competitive landscape analysis, and provides key recommendations to market players on winning imperatives and successful strategies.

Global Major Players in Digital Twin Technology Market are:

General Electric, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systemes, IBM Corporation, ANSYS, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Other.

Most important types of Digital Twin Technology covered in this report are:

Parts Twin

Product Twin

Process Twin

System Twin

Others.

Most widely used downstream fields of Digital Twin Technology market covered in this report are:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others.

Digital Twin is first used for Aerospace & Defense, but it can be used for Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Other industry. Machine Manufacturing took up about 38.5% of the global total in 2017.

China, Japan, India and S. Korea, etc. are now the key developing market of Digital Twin in the future while they are all just at the beginning of digital twin technology. There are few vendors to have digital twin technology, and the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA. Chinese AVIC have signed an agreement with French Dassault Systemes to develop the digital twin in Jun. 2017.

Geographically, the global Digital Twin Technology market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2025.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Digital Twin Technology Market

– Changing Digital Twin Technology market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Digital Twin Technology Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The study comprises a mix of data pertaining to the key restraints, drivers, competitive landscape, regulatory forces, key strategies implemented by the key players, and opportunities, expected to have a profound impact on the scope of growth of the market. A detailed analysis of these factors allows the report to present a reliable forecast regarding the future growth dynamics of the Digital Twin Technology market.

