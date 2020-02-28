Car Clutch Systems Market Set for Rapid Growth by 2027 – Schaeffler (Luk), ZF (Sachs), Valeo, Exedy, F.C.C., BorgWarner, Aisin, Eaton, Zhejiang Tieliu, Ningbo Hongxie

An automotive clutch provides connection and disconnection between manual transmission and engine. Basically, a clutch is used in automobile for power transmission between two shafts. Since, engine of an automobile spins all the time, wheel needs to be disconnected in order to offer synchronization between spinning engine to non-spinning transmission. Clutches are used to disconnect the engine from wheels. With growing automobile sales, consumer demand for efficient transmission modes and sophisticated automobiles, demand for automotive drivetrain system is anticipated to increase significantly in the near future.

Leading companies Influencing in this Market are : Schaeffler (Luk), ZF (Sachs), Valeo, Exedy, F.C.C., BorgWarner, Aisin, Eaton, Zhejiang Tieliu, Ningbo Hongxie, APLS Automotive Industries, Autoclutch, BorgWarner, Centerforce, GK Group, Linamar, MACAS Automotive, NSK, RAICAM Industrie SRL, Makino Auto Industries, Rongcheng Huanghai.

Global Car Clutch Systems Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Wet Friction Clutch

Dry Friction Clutch

Electromagnetic Clutch

Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents

Global Car Clutch Systems Market Research Report 2020 – 2027

Chapter 1 Car Clutch Systems Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Car Clutch Systems Market Forecast

