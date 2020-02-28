L-Menthol Market Global Demand, Size and Supply Growth 2025 | Agson Global, Symrise AG, Nantong Menthol Factory, Takasago

The Global L-Menthol Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The L-Menthol Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This L-Menthol Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Global L-Menthol market size will increase to 1160 Million US$ by 2025, from 790 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Major Players in L-Menthol market are:

Agson Global, Symrise AG, Nantong Menthol Factory, Takasago, Tienyuan Chem, Arora Aromatics, Fengle Perfume, Swati Menthol & Allied Chem, Nectar Lifesciences, Bhagat Aromatics, KM Chemicals, Silverline Chemicals, Yinfeng Pharma, Great Nation Essential Oils, Xiangsheng Perfume, BASF, Ifan Chem, Mentha & Allied Products, Neeru Enterprises, Vinayak, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products, A.G. Industries, and Other.

Most important types of L-Menthol covered in this report are:

Natural Type

Synthetic Type

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of L-Menthol market covered in this report are:

Oral Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco

Confectionaries

Other

Major Regions that plays a vital role in L-Menthol market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Menthol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C10H20O which occurs naturally in peppermint and other plants. It can be extracted from the leaves by distillation, and it can be synthetically. pure menthol is a crystalline solid. The compound is widely used in cough and cold because of its calming effects and as a flavoring in candies, chewing gums, medical products and cigarettes.

Asia-Pacific is the largest region of L-menthol in the world in recent years and will continue to increase in coming years. Asia-Pacific market took about 60% of the global market in 2018, while Europe and North America were 18%, 15%..

Influence of the L-Menthol market report

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the L-Menthol market.

–L-Menthol market recent innovations and major events.

–Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the L-Menthol market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of L-Menthol market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of L-Menthol market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the L-Menthol market.

