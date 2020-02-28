Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) Market Latest Trends and Technology Growth, Demand Outlook 2019 to 2025

The Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2026. The Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

The Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 47.2% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2026.

Global Major Players in Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) Market are:

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co, Zte Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Evatran Group Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Bombardier Inc., Elix Wireless, Toshiba Corporation, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Hevo Power, Witricity Corporation, and Other.

This part of the report recognizes a number of key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader to understand the strategies and collaborations that players focus on fighting competition on the market. The full report provides significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify fingerprints manufacturers knowing the total turnover of the manufacturers, the world price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period 2014-2019.

Most important types of Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) covered in this report are:

Level 1 (3.3 kW to <7.7KW)

Level 2 (7.7 KW to < 11KW)

Level 3 (11KW to < 20KW)

Level 4 (20KW to < 50 KW)

Level 5 (50 KW and above)

Most widely used downstream fields of Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) market covered in this report are:

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV)

Battery electric vehicles (BEV)

Other

Recent developments

─In February 2019 WiTricity signed a technology licensing agreement with Yura Corporation, South Korea-based automotive Tier 1 supplier of leading. This agreement will allow Yura for this access technology WiTricity wireless charging, support, and intellectual property (IP) rights to develop and commercialize a wireless charging system for electric vehicles.

─In March 2019 Elix announce the opening of Chinese engineering center located in Zongshen Power state-of-the-art campus in Chongqing. The engineering center will promote the development and manufacturing of wireless charging systems and allows Elix to use synergies with one of China’s leading automotive manufacturers, Zongshen Power.

─In November 2019, based in London Curb Connected partner with Munich-based specialist Magment induction technology to provide wireless first installment UK / induction charging in some public sites; in a residential street, car parks, public services and taxi ranks. The arrival of this technology will lay the foundation of a new era of EV charging, helping to make EVs accessible to persons with disabilities and more convenient for everyone.

─In March 2019 WiTricity formed a development team in Switzerland and extended its relationship with the University of Auckland. WiTricity’s Swiss Development Center (SDC) will focus on product R & D and commercialization of wireless electric vehicle charging and providing support to OEMs and Tier 1s both in the region and globally.

─In 2018, Toyota and Chubu entered into an agreement with the aim of starting a verification project that requires building a large-capacity storage battery system used rechargeable electric vehicle batteries as well as examination of the recycling of batteries used.

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) market are:

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Influence of the Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) market report

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) market.

–Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) market recent innovations and major events.

–Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Wireless EV Charging (WEVC) market.

