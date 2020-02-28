Medical Marijuana Market 2019 Global Analysis and 2025 Forecasts

“Global Medical Marijuana Market Professional Survey Report 2019” comes up with crystal clear understanding of the subject matter. The report has been gathered mistreatment principal and subordinate analysis methodologies. All these ways are coordinated towards participating right and faithful data in regards to the market dynamics, historical data (2014-18), and also the Present market Competitive landscape. In addition, the report additionally includes a SWOT analysis that wind up the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats impacting the segments of the Medical Marijuana Market.

Global Medical Marijuana Market was valued at USD 3.89 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 19.99 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25% from 2018 to 2025.

Profiling Top Companies Of Global Medical Marijuana Market

Scotts Miracle-Gro, Canopy Growth, GW Pharmaceuticals, Aurora Cannabis, Aphria, MedReLeaf, Insys Therapeutics, Sprott, CanniMed Therapeutics, Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF, and Other

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Dried Flower

Oils + Concentrates

Softgel Capsules

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Muscle Spasms

Nausea (from cancer chemotherapy)

Chronic Illness (HIV/Nerve Pain)

Seizure Disorders

Crohn’s Disease

SEGMENT BY REGIONS

– North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Medical Marijuana Drivers And Restraints

Increase in the number of countries approving the use of the product for therapeutic application, increasing geriatric population in need of treatment for chronic diseases, and rising number of medical marijuana clubs have been driving the global Marijuana Market. On the other hand, increasing recreational and personal use of marijuana and strict regulatory laws act as potential restraints for the overall market at a global level.

Medical Marijuana Market Competitive Landscape

“Global Medical Marijuana Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as GW Pharmaceuticals PLC, MedReleaf Corporation, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Incorporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc, Medical Marijuana, Inc., Green Relief Inc., Cannabis Sativa, INC., Insys Therapeutics, Inc., and The Peace Naturals Project..Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Global Medical Marijuana Market TOC:

– Global Medical Marijuana Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– Global Medical Marijuana Market competition by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

– Production and Consumption by Regions

– Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers (2019-2025)

– Manufacturing cost analysis, Materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– Global Medical Marijuana Market Effect Factors Analysis (2019-2025)

– Global Medical Marijuana Market Forecast (2019-2025)

– Global Medical Marijuana Market Research Findings and Conclusion.

