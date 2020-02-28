Sci-Tech
SLAM Robots Market : Size, Trends And Forecast (2019-2025) Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna
This SLAM Robots Market study offers an inclusive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape. Along with an in-depth commentary on the key influencing factors, market statistics in terms of revenues, segment-wise data, region-wise data, and country-wise data are offered in the full study.
The SLAM Robots market was valued at 180 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 640 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period.
PROFILING TOP COMPANIES OF GLOBAL SLAM ROBOTS MARKET
Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Amazon Robotics, and Other
Among them, Swisslog (KUKA) and Omron Adept are the leader of SLAM Robots market.
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Industrial Robots
Service Robots
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Hospitals and Healthcare
Manufacturing
Logistics and Warehouse
Military
Others
SEGMENT BY REGIONS
-North America
-Europe
-China
-Japan
-Southeast Asia
-India and ROW
SLAM ROBOTS MARKET OVERVIEW
SLAM Robots are largely more cost-efficient compared to human labor, which allows for a greatly expanded list of economically feasible services. This is because most of the currently demanded services were originally offered with the cost of human labor in mind, rather than creating an affordable robot. It is also important that a single operator can manage multiple robots at the same time. Thanks to modern communication technologies, the robots performance can be controlled remotely. In the near future, the service market is expected to experience drastic changes, due to the increased availability of mobile robots. Soon, the most economically attractive and advantageous use for the SLAM robots will be seen in the tailor-made tasks based in the reality of our increasingly robotized global environment and its emerging brand-new markets.
The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times
This research report identifies the competitive landscape of industries to understand the competition at global level. This report study describes the projected growth of the global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. This research report has been aggregated on the basis of static and dynamic aspects of the businesses.
It also projects opportunities that will show considerable growth rate in near future. With the adoption of Internet-based technologies globally by individuals and companies, the market for SLAM Robots Market is growing rapidly. Global SLAM Robots Market have seen substantial growth in recent years. The global market is anticipated to grow strongly in the near future due to increased technological advancement and customer demand.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Global SLAM Robots Market Overview
Economic Impact on Industry
Market Competition by Manufacturers
Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Market Analysis by Application
Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Market Effect Factors Analysis
Global SLAM Robots Market Forecast (2019-2025)
