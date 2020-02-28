Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Research Technology Outlook 2020-2025

The Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market” The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players of this industry. An examination of this Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, is incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market:

Morpho (France), Symantec Corporation (US), Gemalto (Netherlands), Entrust Inc. (US), Broadcom, NEC (Japan), HID Global (US), Fujitsu (Japan), RSA Security (US), VASCO Data Security (US), SecurEnvoy ltd (England), Deepnet Security (England), Duo Secuirty (US), CensorNet Ltd. (England), Crossmatch (US).

According to this study, over the next five years the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market will register a 20.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 18570 million by 2025, from $ 8857.4 million in 2019.

This report studies the Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) market. Multifactor authentication (MFA) is a security system that requires more than one method of authentication from independent categories of credentials to verify the users identity for a login or other transaction.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment contributed a largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing need for secure identification and verification techniques. By geography, North America commanded the largest market share due to plenty IT infrastructures and more financial institutions & companies in this region.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) comes with different models such as two-factor authentication, three-factor authentication, four-factor authentication, and five-factor authentication. The two-factor authentication includes smart card with pin, smart card with biometric technology, biometric technology with pin, two biometric authentications, and one time password with pin. The three authentications include smart card with pin and biometric technology, smart card with two biometric technologies, pin with two biometric technologies, and three biometric authentications. On the other hand, four- and five-factor authentication includes the use of smart card and pin with more than one biometric technology such as face recognition, fingerprint recognition, voice recognition, and so on. MFA model using two factors is gaining popularityin the market; occupying almost 90.88% of its share as of 2017, followed by three-, four-, and five-factor authentication respectively.

MFA is popular due to the high degree of security and is much better than a single username and password combination. Different models of MFA have found various applications in verticals: BFSI, government, immigration & travel, commercial security, electronics and healthcare.

The Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market on the basis of Types are:

Two-Factor Authentication

Three-Factor Authentication

Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market is

Government

Travel and Immigration

Military and Defense

Commercial Security

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Other

Regions Are covered By Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

Impact of the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

