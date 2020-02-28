Increasing Demand for Synthetic Fabric Market during the Forecast 2020-2027 | Top Key Players Bombay Dyeing, Indorama Corporation, Lenzing AG

The Synthetic Fabric Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Synthetic Fabric Market production, supply, sales and market status.

This report covers the Synthetic Fabric Market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

Top Leading Companies:

– Bombay Dyeing

– China Petroleum Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)

– E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

– Indorama Corporation

– Lenzing AG

– Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

– Reliance Industries Limited

– Teijin Limited

– Toray Chemical Korea, Inc.

– Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Synthetic fabrics, also known as artificial fabrics, are produced through chemical synthesis. They are made from synthetic fibers that have better mechanical and chemicals properties than cotton. Synthetic fabrics are lightweight and stronger and durable than natural fabrics. They have a smooth, shiny appearance and have significantly less tendency to form creases. The affordability of synthetic fabrics has made them a commonly worn fabric by people across the world. Nylon, polyester, acrylic, olefin, vinylon, micro fiber, and neoprene are some of the most used synthetic fabrics.

The demand for synthetic fabrics in the fashion and apparel industry has compounded in the recent past. Synthetic fabrics are well suited for producing dress materials in the apparel industry. They are easy to wash, absorb less moisture, and do not shrink, making them the material of choice in manufacturing dresses, skirts, jerseys, trousers, sports and swimwear, blazers, coats, jackets, suits, and other outfits. They are inexpensive compared to natural fabrics such as cotton, wool, silk, etc. and are widely consumed by the apparel and clothing industry. Synthetic fabrics are also used in home furnishing applications to manufacture carpets, wall coverings, upholstery, bed linen, blankets, curtains, etc.

