Acrylic Rubber Market Analysis And Forecast – Dominant Players are Jiujiangshilong, Qinglong

Acrylic Rubber Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Acrylic Rubber market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The global Acrylic Rubber market is valued at 882.4 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1521.3 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2026.

The major key players covered in this report : ZEON, NOK, Haiba, Jiujiangshilong, Qinglong, etc.

Acrylic Rubber is a type of rubber that has outstanding resistance to hot oil and oxidation. It belongs to speciality rubbers. Acrylate rubber referred to as ACM, predominantly acrylate monomers by copolymerization of elastomer; its main chain is saturated carbon chain, side base for polar ester base.

Special structure to endow them with many excellent characteristics, such as heat resistance, ageing resistance, oil resistance, ozone resistance, resistance to ultraviolet radiation and other performance

Acrylate Rubber (ACM) production is mainly concentrated in Japan; Japan is the largest region to produce Acrylate Rubber (ACM). Japanese manufacturer ZEON acquired many manufacturers in the past years, and its main production base is in Japan.

This report segments the global Acrylic Rubber Market on the basis of Types are :

Active Chlorine Acrylate Rubber

Epoxy Acrylate Rubber

Dienes Acrylate Rubber

Carboxyl Type Acrylate Rubber

On The basis Of Application, the Global Acrylic Rubber Market is Segmented into :

Automotive industry

Other

Regions covered By Acrylic Rubber Market Report 2020 to 2026.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Acrylic Rubber Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Acrylic Rubber industry.

