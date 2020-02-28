Oral Irrigator Market Analysis By Top Players – Oral-B, Jetpik, Aquapick

Oral Irrigator Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. Different industry-specific methods have been used for analyzing the market carefully. The informative data has been inspected through primary and secondary research techniques. The global Oral Irrigator market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The global Oral Irrigator market is valued at 294.8 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 422 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

The major key players covered in this report : Water Pik, Philips, Panasonic, Oral-B, Jetpik, Aquapick, Conair Corporation, Hydro Floss, Matwave, Pro-Floss, H2Oral, H2Ofloss, Candeon, Risun, etc.

An oral irrigator (also called a dental water jet) is a home care device that uses a stream of pulsating water to remove plaque and food debris between teeth and below the gum line and improve gingival health.

In application, oral irrigator downstream is home and Dentistry, the oral irrigator market is mainly driven by growing demand for home application which accounts for nearly 73.17% of total downstream consumption of oral irrigator in global.

This report segments the global Oral Irrigator Market on the basis of Types are :

Countertop Oral Irrigator

Cordless Oral Irrigator

On The basis Of Application, the Global Oral Irrigator Market is Segmented into :

Home

Dentistry

Regions covered By Oral Irrigator Market Report 2020 to 2026.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

