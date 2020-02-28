Airbag Market Detailed Analysis and Huge Growth by Top Players – Toyoda Gosei, KSS, Hyundai Mobis

Airbag Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Airbag market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The global Airbag market is valued at 12990 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 15150 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.

The major key players covered in this report : Autoliv, Joyson Safety Systems, ZF TRW, Toyoda Gosei, KSS, Hyundai Mobis, Nihon Plast, Ashimori, East Joy Long, etc.

An airbag is a soft pillow to land against in a crash. Airbags can inflate in less than a tenth of a second to protect people from the forces of a head-on collision. Since introduced in the early 1980s, airbags have saved thousands of lives. Now, the airbag has been a necessary part of the automotive.

With an enormous automobile population, the growth rate of airbag production will be slightly larger than the growth rate of the automotive industry itself. And the airbag products have a large potential market in China, for the side airbag and knee airbag, etc.

This report segments the global Airbag Market on the basis of Types are :

Driver Front Airbag

Passenger Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Knee Airbag

Other Airbag

On The basis Of Application, the Global Airbag Market is Segmented into :

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Regions covered By Airbag Market Report 2020 to 2026.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

