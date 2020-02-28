Polybutene-1 Market Growth Overview by Top Key Players – LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology

Polybutene-1 Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Polybutene-1 market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The global Polybutene-1 market is valued at 319.3 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 333.1 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.6% during 2021-2026.

The major key players covered in this report : LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology, Shandong Hongye Chemical, etc.

Polybutylene (polybutene-1, poly (1-butene), PB-1) is a polyolefin or saturated polymer with the chemical formula (C4H8)n. It should not be confused with polybutene, a low molecular weight oligomer.

The PB-1 industry is highly concentrated. There are only four manufacturers engaged in the industry presently, including LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology, and Shandong Hongye Chemical. LyondellBasell is the largest producer with an output of 61171 MT in 2016. Mitsui Chemicals is the sole manufacturer in Japan and mainly provides PB-1 to pipe industry.

This report segments the global Polybutene-1 Market on the basis of Types are :

Extrusion Grade

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Blow Molding Grade

On The basis Of Application, the Global Polybutene-1 Market is Segmented into :

Plumbing System

Packaging Material

Hot Melt Adhesives

Others

Regions covered By Polybutene-1 Market Report 2020 to 2026.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Polybutene-1 Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Polybutene-1 industry.

