Capecitabine Market Is Booming Worldwide with Leading Key Players – Hikma, Hengrui Medicine, Cipla

Capecitabine Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Capecitabine market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The global Capecitabine market is valued at 1043 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 1013.8 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.4% during 2021-2026.

The major key players covered in this report : Roche, Teva, Mylan, Hikma, Hengrui Medicine, Cipla, Reliance Group, Hetero.

Capecitabine is an orally-administered chemotherapeutic agent used in the treatment of metastatic breast and colorectal cancers. Capecitabine is a prodrug, which is enzymatically converted to fluorouracil (antimetabolite) in the tumour, where it inhibits DNA synthesis and slows the growth of tumour tissue.

Capecitabine is a prescription medication used to treat breast cancer and cancer of the colon or rectum.

Capecitabine belongs to a group of drugs called antimetabolites which work by interfering with DNA production, stopping cells from multiplying. The medication comes in tablet form and is usually taken twice daily, within 30 minutes after the end of a meal. The proportion of breast cancer with Handle in 2016 is about 40%, and the proportion of colorectal cancer in 2016 is about 31.94%.

This report segments the global Capecitabine Market on the basis of Types are :

500 mg

150 mg

On The basis Of Application, the Global Capecitabine Market is Segmented into :

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Regions covered By Capecitabine Market Report 2020 to 2026.

North America (United States, Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Asia (China, Japan, India, Korea, RoA)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Others (Middle East, Africa)

At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of the Capecitabine Market took after by the above components, which are useful for organizations or individuals for the development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Capecitabine industry.

