Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle Market Demands, Growth and Development forecast 2020 to 2025

BAE Systems, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Denel Dynamics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Northrop Grumman, Dassault Aviation, Others….

The global Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.5% during 2019-2025.

An unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), also known as a combat drone or simply a drone, is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that usually carries aircraft ordnance such as missiles and is used for drone strikes. Aircraft of this type have no onboard human pilot. These drones are usually under real-time human control, with varying levels of autonomy. They are used in drone strikes.

The changing nature of advanced warfare is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) market from 2017 to 2023.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are :

Medium-Altitude UCAV

High-Altitude UCAV

On The basis Of Application, the market is Segmented into :

Transportation

Fighting

Rescue

Reconnaissance

Other

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast.

