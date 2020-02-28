Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market recently Published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry.

Top Companies in the Global Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market: Taizhou Zhongda Chemical, Henan Lyle Wormwood, Aktin Chemical, Xi’an Season

The Global Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.0% during the forecast period.

Scope Of Report

This report studies the Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) market, Protocatechuic acid (PCA) is a dihydroxybenzoic acid, a type of phenolic acid. It is a major metabolite of antioxidant polyphenols found in green tea. It has mixed effects on normal and cancer cells in in vitro and in vivo studies.

Natural extraction and chemical synthesis are major ways to produce protocatechuic acid. Production cost of natural extraction is relatively high, which makes the process less feasible. Currently Xi’an Season is extracting protocatechuic acid from the leaves of the holly branch. Taizhou Zhongda Chemical, Aktin Chemical and Henan Lyle Wormwood produce protocatechuic acid from chemical synthesis of Vanillin. Taizhou Zhongda Chemical is the largest supplier with capacity of 50.0 MT per year.

The downstream of protocatechuic acid can be classified as Medicine, Chemical, etc. It is mainly used in the fields of pharmaceutical synthesis, organic intermediate synthesis, dye synthesis and chemical reagents. Medicine is the major application of protocatechuic acid with market share of 72.91% in 2017. Protocatechuic acid is widely used to produce many medical products such as erlotinib (antineoplastic), veratridine (sodium channel inactivation inhibitor), hydrochloric acid Mai Pi skin Lin (respiratory drug), Picatin II (treatment of hepatitis B), itopride hydrochloride (new gastrointestinal motility drug), etc.

The Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market on the basis of Types are:

Chemical Synthesis

Plant Extraction

On The basis Of Application, the Global Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market is Segmented into:

Medicine

Chemical

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of product in these regions, from 2012 to 2025 (forecast).

Covering United States, North America (Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa), RoW (Rest of World).

Impact of the Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) market report:

– Comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the market.

– Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) market ongoing developments and significant occasions.

– Detailed study of business techniques for development of the market-driving players.

– Conclusive study about the improvement plot of market for approaching years.

– Top to bottom appreciation of market-express drivers, targets and major littler scale markets.

– Favorable impression inside imperative mechanical and publicize latest examples striking the market.

