Healthcare IT Market Rising Trends and Technology Outlook 2019 to 2025

The global healthcare IT market was valued at USD 75,080.5 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 15,0474.78 million in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 12.29%.

The rise in the demand for paperless technology, the emergence of social media and its impact on the healthcare IT industry are some of the major factors responsible for the current growth of the market studied. Along with these, increased funding from governments, various initiatives taken by the associations for the improvement of healthcare services and infrastructure, and a good return on investments are the other factors augmenting the growth of the market.

In todays changing healthcare landscape, the usage of internet and social media has become important to develop a better understanding of healthcare information technologies and their impact on health communication. From 2005 to 2017, the participation in social networking sites had more than quadrupled and the adoption rate had gone high, which showed a positive impact on the growth of the market studied. According to CMS, the US National health expenditures represent approximately 18% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), which is expected to reach roughly 20%, by 2020. The majority of the growth is anticipated to be fuelled by public sector spending, specifically by Medicare and Medicaid. Medicaid and social security are expected to exceed government revenues. Thus, increasing investments in healthcare are likely to drive product innovation and technology acceptance, which, in turn, may propel the market studied, globally.

According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, healthcare IT is defined as the application of information processing involving both computer hardware and software that deals with the storage, retrieval, sharing, and use of healthcare information, data, and knowledge for communication and decision-making. The main goal of the health information technology market is to maintain records containing the patients health information and delivering it to doctors, patients, or their families, in a safe and efficient way.

This report segments the global Healthcare IT Market on the basis of Types are:

All Kinds Of Service

All Kinds Of Software

Hardware Equipment

On The basis Of Application, the Global Healthcare IT Market is

Clinical Medical IT Solutions

Non-Clinical Medical IT Solutions

Fda Review And Analysis System

Apply For Management Solutions

Supplier HCIT Outsourcing Services

Insurance IT Outsourcing Service

Regions Are covered By Healthcare IT Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

