Global Industrial Rubber Market Size to Reach $44.6 Billion by 2026

The global industrial rubber market was valued at $29.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $44.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. Industrial rubber are polymers, specifically elastomer which can stretch and shrink. Industrial rubber can be produced from natural sources such as from latex found in trees or rubber and can be synthesized on an industrial scale. Gloves, tires, plugs, and masks are products made from rubber.

The rise in demand for industrial rubber from automotive industry is expected to offer growth to the global industrial rubber market. Asia-Pacific is one of the growing markets where rubber is utilized at a large scale. However, hazards related with rubber manufacturing and expensive cost is expected to hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, the global industrial market is yet to explore its full potential. Innovation and development in rubber industry such as manufacturing of eco-friendly rubber is expected to offer growth opportunity to the market.

The global industrial rubber market is segmented into type and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic rubber. By end-use industry, the market is classified into automotive, construction, manufacturing, electrical & electronics, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players involved in the global industrial rubber market are Sinopec Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd., Bridgestone Corporation, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Arkema S.A., Braskem S.A., Celanese Corporation, and United Rubber Industries India private Limited.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the industrial rubber market size from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and industrial rubber market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material Type

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

By End use Industry

Automotive

Construction

Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Others

