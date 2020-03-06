Passenger Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps Market by Technology Enhancements and Demands 2020 to 2026

The Passenger Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps Market report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile.

Company Coverage

HELLA, OSRAM, PHILIPS, Panasonic, GE, KDGTECH, Monobee, USHIO, Cnlight, SME, Aurora Lighting, FSL, Koito, Magneti Marelli, Valeo, Stanley Electric, Ichikoh, ZKW Group

Segment by Type

Traditional Light

LED

Segment by Application

Sedan

SUV

Other

daytime running lamp (DRL, also daytime running light) is an automotive lighting and bicycle lighting device on the front of a roadgoing motor vehicleor bicycle, automatically switched on when the vehicle is in drive, emitting white, yellow, or amber light to increase the conspicuity of the vehicle during daylight conditions

Market Dynamics

The automotive daytime running lamps market is driven by increasing vehicle production & sales, safety concerns, and technological advancements. The technology advancement in the field of safety and security is expected to fuel the demand of automotive daytime running lamps market throughout the forecast period. The daytime running lamps equipped with LED (Light Emitting Diodes) light source are the most recent technology used in the automobile industry as LED light source is more energy efficiency than the conventional light source that is halogen. Despite of the various growth drivers, there are some challenges faced by the market such as expensive price of LED and high development costs. The advantages of global LEDs lights over traditional lights are low voltage, durable, zero UV emission, flexible designs, eco-friendly, and long life.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Passenger Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps Production by Regions

5 Passenger Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Passenger Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps Study

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Future Forecast

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach.

The report offers a crucial opinion relating to the global Passenger Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps market by discussing of its segmentation Commercial, Government. The sectors have been reviewed in terms of present as well as future trends. The analysis of geographical segmentation incorporates the estimated and present requirements from these regions. The study also offers the need associated to the different end-use sectors and separate goods in all of the geographical sectors of the market. The report also analyses the Passenger Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps market in terms of volume and revenue [Million USD].

