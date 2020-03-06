Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market 2019 Growing Demands and Precise Outlook – Agfa HealthCare, SCC Soft Computer, Sysmex Corporation

The report titled “Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market size was US$ 804.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1136.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

A laboratory information system (LIS) is an information tool that processes, stores and manages data from all stages of medical processes and tests. The stored information saved in LIS database for future reference. Basic laboratory information systems commonly have features that manage patient check in, order entry, specimen processing, result entry and patient demographics.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market: CompuGroup Medical, McKesson Corporation, Sunquest Information Systems, Siemens Healthineers, Agfa HealthCare, SCC Soft Computer, Sysmex Corporation, A&T Corporation, Orchard Software, Neusoft, Epic Systems, Dedalus, Psyche Systems and others.

Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market on the basis of Types are:

On-premises LIS

Cloud-Based LIS

On the basis of Application , the Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Independent Laboratories

Other

Laboratory Information System (LIS) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Regional Analysis For Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

