SSL VPN Products Market 2019 Analysis By Global Manufacturers – Citrix, Check Point, SonicWALL, Symantec, Array Networks

The global SSL VPN Products market size was US$ 14490 million and it is expected to reach US$ 24180 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2025-2026.

An SSL VPN (Secure Sockets Layer virtual private network) is a form of VPN that can be used with a standard Web browser. In contrast to the traditional Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) VPN, an SSL VPN does not require the installation of specialized client software on the end user’s computer. It’s used to give remote users with access to Web applications, client/server applications and internal network connections.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global SSL VPN Products Market: Pulse Secure, F5, Cisco, Citrix, Check Point, SonicWALL, Symantec, Array Networks, AEP, Barracuda, Sangfor, QNO Technology, H3C, Beijing NetentSec, LeadSec and others.

SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500

SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000

SSL VPN Concurrent 1000

Large Enterprises

Small and MediumSized Enterprises

Government Sector

Research Institutes and Universities

Other

A virtual private network (VPN) provides a secure communications mechanism for data and other information transmitted between two endpoints. An SSL VPN consists of one or more VPN devices to which the user connects by using his Web browser. The traffic between the Web browser and the SSL VPN device is encrypted with the SSL protocol or its successor, the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol.

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global SSL VPN Products Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

– Detailed overview of SSL VPN Products Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the SSL VPN Products Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of SSL VPN Products Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of SSL VPN Products Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

