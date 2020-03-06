Accounting Software Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Oracle (NetSuite), Microsoft, Infor, Epicor

The report titled “Accounting Software Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Accounting Software market size was US$ 13160 million and it is expected to reach US$ 21390 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2020-2026.

Accounting software is a foundational technology for many companies, and as a business grows having a powerful, effective accounting solution becomes increasingly critical. Most accounting software packages offer the same basic features necessary for managing finances: accounts receivable, accounts payable, general ledger, billing and invoicing, purchase and sales orders, and reporting. Beyond basic functionality, the top accounting solutions offer additional features to give users more power, flexibility and customization. Oftentimes accounting solutions are closely integrated with other key software solutions. Most ERP solutions include an extensive accounting module, but buyers should also consider best-of-breed, standalone accounting software.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Accounting Software Market: Intuit, Sage, SAP, Oracle (NetSuite), Microsoft, Infor, Epicor, Workday, Unit4, Xero, Yonyou, Kingdee, Acclivity, FreshBooks, Intacct, Assit cornerstone, Aplicor and others.

Global Accounting Software Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Accounting Software Market on the basis of Types are:

Embedded Accounting Software Packages

Online Solutions Accounting Software

Desktop Non-embedded Solutions Accounting Software

On the basis of Application , the Global Accounting Software Market is segmented into:

Manufacturing

Services

Retail

Regional Analysis For Accounting Software Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Accounting Software Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Accounting Software Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Accounting Software Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Accounting Software Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Accounting Software Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

