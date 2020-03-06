Financial Wellness Program Market Rising Trends and Research Outlook 2019 to 2025 | Mercer, Fidelity, Prudential, Morgan Stanley

The Financial Wellness Program Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Financial Wellness Program Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). Report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Financial Wellness Program Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

In 2019, the global Financial Wellness Program market size was 1368 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2582.2 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019-2025.

Scope of the report

Financial Wellness Program is a program designed to educate employees about personal financial risks (which may include loss of income due to premature death or illness, unexpected out-of-pocket medical expenses, etc.) and provide tools to manage those risks. Being stressed about finances is a huge mental drain, this might entail switching jobs, offering financial wellness programs may go a long way towards attract and retain employees; Financial stress can hurt your employees engagement in a number of different ways, offering financial wellness programs can improve employees’ engagement; Financial stress really any kind of stress puts a significant strain on the body and leads to all sorts of health problems, offering financial wellness programs can lower healthcare premiums; and offering financial wellness programs also can early retirement plan.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Financial Wellness Program Market:

Mercer, Fidelity, Prudential, Morgan Stanley, Bridge Credit Union, Health Advocate, My Secure Advantage (MSA), Edukate, BrightDime, Wellable, Your Money Line, Financial Fitness Group, Enrich, KeyBank, Prosperity Now, SmartDollar, PayActiv, Interface, and others.

These players have been focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, new product developments & launches, agreements, and investments that have helped them to expand their businesses in untapped and potential markets. The diversified product portfolio and multiple uses are factors responsible for strengthening the position of these companies in the global market.

Global Financial Wellness Program Market Split by Product Type and Applications

This report segments the Financial Wellness Program market on the basis of Types are

For Employers

For Employees

Other

On the basis of Application, the Financial Wellness Program market is segmented into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Other

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Financial Wellness Program market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Influence of the Financial Wellness Program market report

– Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Financial Wellness Program market.

– Financial Wellness Program market recent innovations and major events.

– Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Financial Wellness Program market-leading players.

– Conclusive study about the growth plot of Financial Wellness Program market for forthcoming years.

– In-depth understanding of Financial Wellness Program market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

– Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market report.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Financial Wellness Program Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

