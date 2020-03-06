Wet Pet Food Market Growing Trends and Demands Analysis forecast 2018 to 2025

Wet Pet Food Market report recently launched by Market Insights Reports for its clients. This report offers to clients with factual data validated by industry experts and business heads. The report highly involves chapter wise explanation for every aspect of the market wherein the drivers, trends, opportunities, leading and trending segments are discussed in detail with specific examples. Profiles of leading players are also discussed along with their business expansion strategies (as per applicable).

Nestle Purina, Affinity Petcare, Mogiana Alimentos, Total Alimentos, Nutriara Alimentos, Colgate-Palmolive, Empresas Iansa, Heristo, Unicharm, Diamond pet foods, Butcher’s, Nisshin Pet Food, others.

Wet or canned pet food is significantly higher in moisture than dry or semi-moist food. Canned food is commercially sterile (cooked during canning); other wet foods may not be sterile. A given wet food will often be higher in protein or fat compared to a similar kibble on a dry matter basis (a measure which ignores moisture); given the canned food’s high moisture content, however, a larger amount of canned food must be fed.

This report segments the Wet Pet Food Market on the basis of Types are:

80-200g

200-400g

400-600g

Other

On The Basis Of Application, the Wet Pet Food Market is Segmented into:

Pet Dog

Pet Cat

Other

In the last several years, Latin America market of Wet Pet Food developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 4.7%. In 2016, Latin America sales of Wet Pet Food are nearly 123.4 K MT; the actual production is about 114.9 K MT.

The Latin America average price of Wet Pet Food is in the increasing trend, from 3857 USD/MT in 2011 to 4123 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of Latin America economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Wet Pet Food includes 80-200g, 200-400g, 400-600g and others (by the container). The proportion of 200-400g in 2016 is about 39.5%, and the proportion of 80-200g in 2016 is about 30.7%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wet Pet Food market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 746.4 million by 2025, from $ 559.6 million in 2019.

Geographical markets are covered separately within the report that includes a competitive analysis on their market performance in the base year as well as predictions for the forecast year.

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe industry (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia, China, Korea, India and Japan)

-South America industry (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Wet Pet Food Plant Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

