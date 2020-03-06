Hermetic Packaging Market Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast by 2027

Robust demand for hermetically packaged electronic components from automotive, medical and telecommunications industry is anticipated to stimulate the growth of hermetic packaging market

Latest market study on “Hermetic Packaging Market to 2027 by Product (Passivation Glass, Transponder Glass, Reed Glass, Glass-to-Metal Sealing, Ceramic-to-Metal Sealing); Application (Transistors, MEMS, Sensors, Lasers, Photo Diodes, Airbag Ignitors, Others); Industry Vertical (Aerospace, Medical, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics, Military and Defense, Automotive, Others); – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the hermetic packaging market is estimated to reach US$ 6.19 Bn by 2027 from US$ 3.51 Bn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Hermetic packaging provides reliable protection for sensitive electronic components against various environmental conditions such as atmospheric pressure, dirt, moisture, and other natural hazards. These factors could severely affect the working of electrical connections and damage the delicate electronics used in various industries. Hermetic packaging is made of materials such as glass and ceramics that offer long continuity life to electronic components and made them safe. With increasing technological advancements in various industries, the pressure of high performance is driving manufacturers to innovate and produce electronics that could sustain in harsh environmental conditions.

In the automotive industry, hermetic packaging are used to protect sensors that are used in airbag equipment and rollover devices. In the medical industry, hermetics are used in pacemakers, hearing devices, RFID transponder devices, and other implantable medical devices. In the telecommunications industry, hermetic packaging is used to protect delicate electronic circuitry in telecom infrastructure. Hence, industries such as automotive, medical and telecommunications, where electronics components are put through extreme conditions like high/low temperature and pressure, are driving the demand of hermetically packaged component during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

APAC is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global hermetic packaging market during the forecast period. The fast growth of hermetic packaging market in APAC is attributed to the large presence of electronics manufactures in China, Japan and South Korea. The presence of fast growing countries such as China and India as well as developed countries such as Japan and South Korea, makes Asia pacific one of the most promising market for the growth of hermetic packaging. The economic growth in developing countries of APAC is quite impressive and these countries are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the hermetic packaging market players during 2019–2027.

The global market for hermetic packaging market is segmented based on the parameters such as product application, industry vertical, and geography. Based on product, the Glass-to-Metal Sealing (GTMS) segment dominates the hermetic packaging market heavily and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of application, Transistors segment led the market in 2018 with a maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Further, based on industry vertical, Aerospace segment led the market with the maximum market share. Key players operating in the market are partnering with the small as well as large hermetic packaging manufacturers and other companies which are helping them to gain customer traction. The major companies offering hermetic packaging market include Ametek, Inc., Egide SA, Kyocera Corporation, Legacy Technologies Inc., Materion Corporation, Micross Components, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Schott AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Texas Instruments Inc. among others. Several other companies are also offering these hermetic packaging for various end-uses, which is facilitating the market to propel over the years.

The report segments the global hermetic packaging market as follows:

Global Hermetic packaging Market – By Product

Passivation glass

Transponder glass

Reed glass

Glass-to-Metal Sealing (GTMS)

Ceramic-to-Metal Sealing (CerTMS)

Global Hermetic packaging Market – By Application

Lasers

Photo Diodes

Airbag Ignitors

MEMS

Transistors

Sensors

Others

Global Hermetic packaging Market – By Industry Vertical

Aerospace

Medical

Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Military and Defense

Automotive

Others

Global Hermetic packaging Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



