Aircraft Interface Device (AID) Market Highlights, Expert Reviews 2020 to 2027

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Aircraft Interface Device Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global Aircraft Interface Device Market is expected to reach US$ 678.7 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2019-2027.

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share in the aircraft interface device market, whereas, Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region. In the current market scenario, the end users in North America and the Asia Pacific have procured a maximum number of aircraft interface devices. These end users are also expected to continue to invest substantial amounts in the adoption of the aircraft interface devices, due to the increasing procurement of aircraft in these two regions. The APAC region is expected to witness significant growth in commercial aircraft, while the North America region is foreseen to observe a rise in the count of military aircraft during the forecast period. Thus, the increasing number of aircraft integrating new and advanced technologies will drive the aircraft interface device market in near future.

In the past years, aircraft interface device market has noticed noteworthy product innovation and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2018 United Technologies acquired Rockwell Collins for $30 billion. This acquisition is expected to add tremendous capabilities to UTC’s aerospace businesses and strengthens complementary offerings of technologically advanced aerospace systems. The strategic acquisition would enhance the company’s product portfolio and presence in North America.

Based on connectivity, the wired AID’s is expected to dominate the aircraft interface device market during the forecast period. The wired AIDs are low weight, has small form factor, and also supports several mounting options, which relieves the aircraft manufacturers or AID integrators from designing specific mounting options for their AIDs. The valuation of wired AIDs segment in the aircraft interface device market is expected to soar in the coming years, attributing to rising adoption of wired AIDs among the airlines and military forces.

Key findings of the study:

The US holds the largest aircraft interface device market share in the North America region. US is the major city which is experiencing a massive demand for retrofitting of AID’s and is continuously adopting technological advancements. This factor has led the OEMs to integrate advanced technologies for flight tracking, quick access recording, aircraft condition monitoring system (ACMS), and many more. For instance, in 2018, Astronics Corporation was selected by Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA to opt the company’s webFB Wireless Electronic Flight Bag device for fleet data acquisition. This factor would help the US market to sustain its share in the aircraft interface device market.

Market initiatives such as acquisitions, partnerships, and contracts are expected to be the key growth strategy to be adopted by players for the next two-three years. However, such strategy impacts the competition; it is also expected to generate new product and market opportunities as recently combined companies will thrive to maintain position and profitability.

Some of the key players operating in the aircraft interface device market are Astronics Corporation, Avio (Thales Group), Avionica, Collins Aerospace, Enterline Technologies Corporation, Global Eagle Entertainment, Honeywell International Inc., SCI Technologies, Inc., Teledyne Controls LLC, and Viasat Inc. among others.

