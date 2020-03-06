Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market Size, Status and Global Outlook During 2020 to 2025; Osram Opto Semiconductors, TOPTICA Photonics Inc., Sony

The Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market recently Published Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market”.

The global Single-Mode Blue Laser Diode Market was valued at 180 million US$ in 2019 and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.0% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Nichia, Sharp, Osram Opto Semiconductors, TOPTICA Photonics Inc., Sony, Egismos Technology Corporation, Ondax and Others.

A blue laser diode emits electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength between 405 and 483 nanometres, which the human eye sees as blue or violet. A single mode blue laser diode has only one mode of light to propagate.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are Below 30mw, 30mw-60mw, 60mw-90mw, 90mw-200mw, More than 200mw and Other.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into are Bio/Medical, Laser Projectors and Scanners, Blu-Ray Devices and Other.

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other).

