Saw Palmetto Extracts Market Insights and Global Outlook During 2020 to 2025; Valensa International (USA), JIAHERB (China), Martin Bauer (Germany)

Over the next five years, the global Saw Palmetto Extracts market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, and the market size will reach USD 125 million by 2025, from USD 105 million in 2019.

Top Companies in the Global Saw Palmetto Extracts Market are

Valensa International (USA), JIAHERB (China), Martin Bauer (Germany), Euromed (Spain), Naturex (France), Indena (Italy), Sabinsa (India), Bio-Botanica (USA), Acetar Bio-Tech (China), Maypro (USA), Xian Sanjiang (China), Pierre Fabre (Frence) and Others.

Saw palmetto extract is an extract of the fruit of the saw palmetto. It is marketed as a treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia, but reviews of clinical trials, including those conducted by the National Center for Complementary and Alternative Medicine, found it ineffective for this purpose.

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are Liquid Products (with fatty acids 85-95%), Powder Products (with fatty acids 25-45%) and Other.

On The basis Of Application, the market is segmented into are Pharmaceutical Industry, Dietary Supplement and Other.

Regions covered By Saw Palmetto Extracts Market Report 2020 To 2025 are

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Others), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Central & South America (Brazil, and Rest of South America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa and Other).

