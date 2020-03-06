IoT Platforms Market Research by Types, Application and Technology 2018 to 2025

IoT Platforms Market report recently launched by Market Insights Reports for its clients. This report offers to clients with factual data validated by industry experts and business heads. The report highly involves chapter wise explanation for every aspect of the market wherein the drivers, trends, opportunities, leading and trending segments are discussed in detail with specific examples. Profiles of leading players are also discussed along with their business expansion strategies (as per applicable).

The Global IoT Platforms market report follows SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) Analysis with expected of 29.6% CAGR values during forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

PTC (ThingWorx), Telit, Cisco (Jasper), Google, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Intel, Amazon, SAP, Aeris, Particle, Exosite, General Electric, AT&T, Zebra Technologies, relayr, Xively (LogMeIn), Gemalto, Ayla Networks, Teezle, others.

IoT Platforms:

An IoT platform means cloud-based and on premise software packages and related services that enable and support sophisticated IoT services. Speak specifically, An IoT platform combines several software functions into one solution to enable companies to develop and deploy Internet of Things solutions faster, better and cheaper.

This report segments the IoT Platforms Market on the basis of Types are:

Consumer IoT

Business IoT

Other

On The Basis Of Application, the IoT Platforms Market is Segmented into:

Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

Other

Global IoT Platforms Market Analysis :

PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper) and Microsoft captured the top three revenue share spots in the IoT Platforms market in 2016. PTC (ThingWorx) dominated with 7.92% revenue share, followed by Cisco (Jasper) with 7.44% revenue share and Microsoft with 4.77% revenue share.

According to this study, over the next five years the IoT Platforms market will register a 29.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6232.5 million by 2025, from $ 2211.6 million in 2019.

Geographical markets are covered separately within the report that includes a competitive analysis on their market performance in the base year as well as predictions for the forecast year.

The research mainly covers IoT Platforms market in

-North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

-Europe industry (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (Southeast Asia, China, Korea, India and Japan)

-South America industry (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of IoT Platforms Plant Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

An overview of the IoT Platforms Market report offers a comprehensive analysis for better reference to understand market competition and analysis throughout the forecast period. It helps you understand the technical jargons that offer ease and convenience to you in understanding the report contents.

