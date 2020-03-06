Transformer Oil Testing Market 2019 Global Demand And Precise Outlook – Bureau Veritas, ALS, Veritas Petroleum Services

The report titled “Transformer Oil Testing Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

the global Transformer Oil Testing market size was US$ 284.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 421.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Transformer oil, a type of insulating and cooling oil used in transformers and other electrical equipment, needs to be tested periodically to ensure that it is still fit for purpose. This is because it tends to deteriorate over time. Testing sequences and procedures are defined by various international standards, many of them set by ASTM. Testing consists of measuring breakdown voltage and other physical and chemical properties of samples of the oil, either in a laboratory or using portable test equipment on site.

The first kind need to mention is Dielectric Breakdown Voltage, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 23.03% in 2019.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Transformer Oil Testing Market: SGS, Munich Re, Bureau Veritas, ALS, Veritas Petroleum Services, Intertek, RESA Power, SDMyers, DNV GL, Powerlink, Asiaphil, Trico, Reuter Hanney, GTI, Windemuller and others.

Dissolved Gas Analysis

Moisture Analysis

Dielectric Breakdown Voltage

Flash Point

Interfacial Tension

Others

Mineral Oil

Non Mineral Oil

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Transformer Oil Testing Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

