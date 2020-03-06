Edge AI Software Market 2019 Global Demand And Precise Outlook – Intel, Google, TIBCO, Cloudera, Nutanix, Foghorn Systems

The report titled “Edge AI Software Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The global Edge AI Software market size was US$ 562.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2695.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 24.8% during 2021-2026.

Edge AI software enables aggregation, processing, computation, and analysis of data present near or on the edge devices by leveraging AI and IoT technologies. The software helps to process data on edge nodes even in remote and decentralized networks, without cloud connectivity.

Integrating AI with IoT in edge devices helps enterprises to minimize latency, reduce bandwidth, lessen threats, avoid duplication, improve reliability, and maintain compliance. Moreover, edge AI software solutions enable an organization to utilize the computing resources in an optimal manner, minimize the bandwidth required to execute the solution and lower the latency in particular response time.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Edge AI Software Market: IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google, TIBCO, Cloudera, Nutanix, Foghorn Systems, SWIM.AI, Anagog, Tact.ai, Bragi, XNOR.AI, Octonion, Veea Inc and others.

Global Edge AI Software Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Edge AI Software Market on the basis of Types are:

Software Tools

Platforms

On the basis of Application , the Global Edge AI Software Market is segmented into:

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance

Telemetry

Others

Regional Analysis For Edge AI Software Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Edge AI Software Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Edge AI Software Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Edge AI Software Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Edge AI Software Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Edge AI Software Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

