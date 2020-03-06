High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Analysis and Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 : The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market. The report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market.

The global High Performance Computing (HPC) market size was valued at USD 34.62 billion in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Key Players of the Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market

Cray, Dell, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Lenovo, …

The growing need for high-efficiency computing, continued diversification and expansion of the IT industry, advances in virtualization, and rising preference for hybrid HPC solutions are some of the factors expected to drive the market growth. The ability of HPC systems to process large volumes of data at higher speeds is prompting government agencies, defense agencies, academic institutions, energy companies, and utilities to adopt HPC systems.

Segmentation by product type:

Storage

Software

Hardware

Segmentation by application:

Industrial

Business

Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market: Competitive Rivalry:

The chapter on company profiles studies the various companies operating in the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market. It evaluates the financial outlooks of these companies, their research and development statuses, and their expansion strategies for the coming years. Analysts have also provided a detailed list of the strategic initiatives taken by the High Performance Computing (HPC) market participants in the past few years to remain ahead of the competition.

The regional study of the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market included in the report helps readers to gain a sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, Manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 2019-2025:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, JaHigh Performance Computing (HPC), Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market to help identify market developments

