Diboride Chromium Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

Top Companies in the Global Diboride Chromium Market

H.C. Starck, Treibacher Industrie AG, JAPAN NEW METALS, Unichim, Materion Corporation, Jiangxi Ketai New Materials, Micron Metals, Guanjinli, Baoding Zhongpuruituo Technology, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Diboride Chromium market will register a 15.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 182.5 million by 2025, from $ 103.4 million in 2019.

Market Overview-

Diboride chromium is a gay powder. For the CrB system, six chromium borides (Cr2B, Cr5B3,CrB, Cr3B4, CrB4 and CrB2), among them, CrB2 is the most stable compound with a melting point of 2200 oC and is a potential candidate as the structural material, hard coating on cutting tools, and protective layer on mechanical parts to resist wear and corrosion.

Market Insights-

Boride and chromium are the main materials for diboride chromium. Most large manufacturers produce raw materials by themselves. Diboride chromium is mainly applied in target material, fire-proof materials and hard materials, of which target material paint industry occupies the largest share.

The price was at about 270 – 550 USD/Kg in 2015. The product profit margin was about 47% – 60 % in 2015, and the price has slight changes in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will change slightly.

The Diboride Chromium market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Diboride Chromium Market on the basis of Types are

Ultra-Pure Diboride Chromium, High Grade Diboride Chromium, Better Quality Diboride Chromium, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Diboride Chromium Market is Segmented into

Sputtering Target, Wear-resistant component, Fire-proof materials, Others

Regions Are covered By Diboride Chromium Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

