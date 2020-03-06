2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market”.

Top Companies in the Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market

Perstorp, JXDC, OXEA, Eastman, BASF, KH Neochem, Shenyang Zhangming, DowDuPont, Qingan, Elekeiroz, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid market will register a 0.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 588.6 million by 2025, from $ 576.5 million in 2019.

Market Overview-

2-Ethylhexoic acid (2-EHA) is a dense, clear, colorless to yellow, high boiling liquid, with a faint specific odor. It is immiscible with water, but miscible with almost all conventional organic solvents. It is mainly used as a chemical intermediate for the manufacture of polyvinylchloride (PVC) stabilizers, plasticizers, coating driers, synthetic lubricants, catalyst and pharmaceuticals. The main application is the metallic salts of 2-ethylhexanoic acid, and they are used as driers for odorless paints, inks, varnishes, and enamels. Cobalt and manganese are the most important driers.

Market Insights-

Currently, Butyraldehyde method and octanol method are the main manufacture technologies for 2-ethylhexanoic acid. The main technology is butyraldehyde method in Europe, USA and Japan, however, octanol method is the main technology in China. Butyraldehyde is the main material for butyraldehyde method and octanol, sodium hydroxide for octanol method. Most manufacturers produce raw materials by themselves. 2-Ethylhexanoic acid is mainly applied in paint driers, ester type lubricants, plasticizers, PVC stabilizers, catalysts, pharmaceuticals and other industries, of which paint driers industry occupies the largest share.

The 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market on the basis of Types are

Butyraldehyde method, Octanol method, Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market is Segmented into

Paint driers, Ester type lubricants, Plasticizers, PVC stabilizers, Catalysts, Pharmaceuticals, Others

Regions Are covered By 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market

-Changing 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of 2-Ethylhexanoic Acid Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

