Bitcoin Market 2019 Competitive Analysis, Industry Dynamics, Growth Factors and Opportunities 2025

The Bitcoin Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable).

Top Companies in the Global Bitcoin Market

Mt.Gox, Butterfly labs, Coinbase, Coinsetter, BitPay, Avalon, BitcoinX, Nvidia, ATI, Bitcoin Foundation

The bitcoin technology market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period 2019-2024.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, a form of electronic cash. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator. Bitcoins can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network directly, without the need for intermediaries. Transactions are verified by network nodes through cryptography and recorded in a public distributed ledger called a blockchain.

Transaction fees for bitcoin payments are significantly lower in comparison to the ones made for credit and debit card purchases. This feature is an advantage for SMEs as they have a limited budget. There is no fee to receive bitcoins, and many wallets let the user control how large a fee to pay when spending. Higher fees can encourage faster confirmation of a transaction.

Key Market Trends

BFSI to Occupy the Largest Market Share

A bitcoin payment is faster, cheaper, safer and less volatile than the local currencies in many countries. Therefore, it can be used in these countries for storing values, besides being used to pay for many products and services around the world and on the Internet.

The utility of bitcoin is that financial transactions no longer require any central authority and are immediately validated, cleared and settled. Bitcoin technology appears to be an innovation which promises a major change for capital markets and other financial services.

Banks are keen to take the opportunity to reduce transaction costs and the amount of paper that they process. Bitcoin can potentially save banks billions in cash by dramatically reducing processing costs.

Financial institutions have also grown eager to create investment products around cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin futures allows one to buy a future amount of Bitcoin at today’s price.

According to Coin ATM Radar, as of March 2019, the main manufacturers of the Bitcoin ATMs were Genesis Coin and General Bytes, with 31.5 % and 31.4 % of the market share, respectively. The number of global bitcoin ATMs is also on the rise.

The Bitcoin market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Bitcoin Market on the basis of Types are

Hardware

Software

Services

Others

On The basis Of Application, the Global Bitcoin Market is Segmented into

Enterprise

Government

Other

Regions Are covered By Bitcoin Market Report 2019 To 2025.North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

