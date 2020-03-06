Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Analysis By Manufacturers – Biotronik, Elixir Medical

The Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2019-2025.

The major key players covered in this report: Abbott, Kyoto Medical, Biotronik, Elixir Medical.

In the last several years, the global market of bioresorbable vascular scaffold developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 13%. In 2016, the global revenue of bioresorbable vascular scaffold is nearly 127 M USD; the actual consumption is about 75 K units.

The global average price of bioresorbable vascular scaffold is in the decreasing trend, from 1832 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1686 USD/Unit in 2016. The classification of bioresorbable vascular scaffold includes metal BVS and polymer BVS, and the proportion of polymer BVS in 2016 is about 90%, and the only Biotronik supplies resorbable magnesium scaffold recently.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), 2015, cardiovascular diseases is the first leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, with around 17.7 million representing 31% of all global deaths in 2015, out of these deaths, an estimated 6.7 million were due to stroke and 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease.

Similarly, according to the American Heart Association in 2018, 92.1 million American adults were suffering from some form of cardiovascular disease or the after-effects of stroke. Nearly 836,546 deaths in the U.S. were due to cardiovascular disease, which is about 1 of every 3 deaths. Direct and indirect costs in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and stroke were estimated to amount to US$ 329.7 billion in 2018, which includes both health expenditures and lost productivity, in the U.S.

This report segments the global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market based on Types are :

Metal BVS, Polymer BVS

Based on Application, the Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market is Segmented into :

Hospital & Clinic, Medical Center

In July 2016, Abbott Laboratories received the U.S. FDA approval for Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS; Abbott Vascular), for long term clinical outcomes, mainly designed to overcome the limitations of metallic stents.

Regions covered By Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

SIGNIFICANT FEATURES THAT ARE UNDER OFFERING AND KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORTS:

– Detailed overview of Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market

– Changing Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

