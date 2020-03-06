Steering Columns System Market Analysis And Forecast – Dominant Players are Showa, Namyang, Henglong

The Steering Columns System Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Steering Columns System Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing, and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The major key players covered in this report: Bosch, JTEKT, Nexteer, ThyssenKrupp, TRW, NSK, Mando, Schaeffler, Continental, Fuji Kiko, Showa, Namyang, Henglong, Coram Group, Yamada.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Steering Columns System is a device intended primarily for connecting the steering wheel to the steering mechanism or transferring the driver’s input torque from the steering wheel. The steering column consists of a collapsible housing containing a collapsible rotating shaft. The steering column is connected to the input shaft of the steering gear by a flexible joint. This allows the alignment and reduces the transmission of road shocks back to the driver. Some of the steering columns have an intermediate shaft, which runs at about an oblique angle, from the column to the steering gear. Some manufacturers fit sensors and control units to the steering column, that provide information to steering control modules as part of an electric-assisted or 4-wheel steering system.

In the last several years, the global market of the Steering Columns System developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 3%. In 2015, the Global revenue of the Steering Columns System is nearly 13.5 billion; the actual production is about 96000 K units. The global average price of the Steering Columns System is in the decreasing trend, from 147.8 /Unit in 2011 to 141.0 /Unit in 2015. With the situation of the global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of the Steering Columns System includes Manually Adjustable, Non-adjustable and Electrically Adjustable. The production proportion of the Manually Adjustable Steering Columns System in 2015 is about 66%.

This report segments the global Steering Columns System Market based on Types are :

Non-adjustable Steering Columns, Manually Adjustable Steering Columns, Electrically Adjustable Steering Columns.

Based on Application, the Global Steering Columns System Market is Segmented into :

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle.

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH. holds the highest share of 24% in 2017 in the global steering column market, owing to the large distribution and production units’ network as well as the brand identity. ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Nexteer are the next dominant steering columns system manufacturers, with a combined share of 35% in the steering column market. The other companies in the global steering systems include NSK and Mando. These companies have a dominant position in the market by doing M&A, New Product Launches, Strategic Joint Ventures, Etc.

Regions covered By Steering Columns System Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

SIGNIFICANT FEATURES THAT ARE UNDER OFFERING AND KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORTS:

– Detailed overview of Steering Columns System Market

– Changing Steering Columns System market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Steering Columns System market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Steering Columns System Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

