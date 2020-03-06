Hazardous Location Lighting Market Analysis By Top Players – Thomas & Betts Corporation (ABB), Phoenix Products Company, Larson Electronics

The Hazardous Location Lighting Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. This Hazardous Location Lighting Market study provides comprehensive data on aspects of competitive intelligence, market research, strategy, planning, pricing and forecasting that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Hazardous Location Lighting market was valued at 140 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 220 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The major key players covered in this report: Dialight Corporation, GE Lighting, Emerson Electric, Eaton, Hubbell Incorporated, Acuity Brands, AZZ Inc., Kenall Manufacturing, Nemalux, LDPI, Cree, Thomas & Betts Corporation (ABB), Phoenix Products Company, Larson Electronics, Unimar, Solas Ray Lighting (Continental Inc), Western Technology, Lind Equipment.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

In terms of revenue, the global market size of Hazardous Location Lighting was 382.48 million USD in 2016 and will be 616.39 million USD in 2022. In terms of volume, the Sales of Hazardous Location Lighting was about 975.71 K Units in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 1716.96 K Units by 2022.

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a significant market share, owing to the high industrial and infrastructure development in the region and the increasing need for energy-efficient lighting technologies across the hazardous industrial application.

Growth in the demand for LNG in China, in line with its coal-to-gas switching policy, coincides with the rising demand for LNG in Asia-Pacific, which is likely to help in the growth of the new oil and gas plant project in India, China, and Indonesia. This, in turn, may increase the demand for lighting in hazardous locations in the oil and gas industry.

Moreover, China has 305 planned and announced petrochemical plants, with a total capacity of about 152.4 mtpa, expected to be completed by 2030, with major capacity additions coming from Hengli Petrochemical and China Petrochemical Corp. Thus, there is a high demand for hazardous lighting in the country, especially for LED lighting, as China has a highly significant market for LED lights

This report segments the global Hazardous Location Lighting Market based on Types are:

LED, Fluorescent, Incandescent, High-Pressure Sodium.

Based on Application, the Global Hazardous Location Lighting Market is Segmented into:

Oil & Gas, Mining, Industrial, Power Generation, Public & Infrastructure, Others.

June 2019 – R.STAHL TRANBERG, a leading provider of marine lighting and electrical heating services and a part of the R.STAHL GROUP, launched the TRANBERG BlueLine Lighting Series, which is a portfolio of high quality, cost-effective, and next-generation lighting for the maritime and offshore oil and gas sector. This may increase functionalities and greater flexibility and resolution in searchlight operations, with the ability to move faster and incorporate both vertical and horizontal movements.

Regions covered By Hazardous Location Lighting Market Report.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Central and South America: Brazil and Argentina.

The Middle East and Africa: Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore.

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis of segmentation help in offering precise results about the markets related to the industry.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Hazardous Location Lighting Market

– Changing Hazardous Location Lighting market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Hazardous Location Lighting market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Hazardous Location Lighting Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091739101/global-hazardous-location-lighting-market-research-report-2020?source=galusaustralis&mode=86

